Policing is for the police, says National Security minister

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said yesterday that the country’s Constitution puts the obligation of policing on the police who are not to be controlled by the political directorate.

Addressing Parliament yesterday, Munroe said: “Let it be clear that our constitutional order puts the obligation of policing on the police. The police are not to be controlled by the political directorate for obvious reasons. Some would say the ability of the political directorate to control the police may have some obvious outcomes.”

Munroe noted that under the provisions of Article 52 (1) of the Constitution, Parliament is mandated to make laws for the peace, order, and good governance of The Bahamas.

“As Minister of National Security, I am charged with carrying out the government’s mandate on crime reduction and public safety in alignment with our Blueprint for Change, bringing to bear necessary policies and reforms to create a safer society,” he continued.

“Already, we have seen how the investments by the former Christie/Davis Administration and strategies employed by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force have paid off when it comes to effectively patrolling our borders and apprehending migrants and fishing vessels that enter our borders illegally.

“There are also investments set to be made in the reformation of offenders within the rehabilitative and justice systems, as we seek to generate better behavioral outcomes. Planned partnerships formed by the Department of Corrections with BTVI, UB, and the NTA will serve to improve employment outcomes,” said Munroe.

Munroe also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to exploring more opportunities for rehabilitated populations to have their records expunged of minor offences.

“We are organizing resources for the eventual launch of a Second Chance Job Program to empower those who were formerly incarcerated to lead productive lives,” he said.

“This will include all the necessary soft skills and on-the-job training led by our top educational and training institutions. Our approach to National Security is necessarily aggressive to address the scourge of crime and illegality in various areas of our society in a direct way, and our vision extends beyond punitive measures as we seek to create a more fair and equitable society for all.”