Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Police urge parents to watch for marijuana-infused edibles disguised as everyday snacks and candy

0
SHARES
69
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU,BAHAMAS: The Royal Bahamas Police Force is urging parents and legal guardians to remain vigilant as marijuana-infused edible products disguised as popular snacks and candies continue to pose a serious risk to children.

Police say these products are often packaged to closely resemble well-known candies, cookies, cereals, chips, and other treats, making it easy for children to mistake them for ordinary food.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to carefully inspect food packaging and remain alert for warning signs that may indicate a product contains cannabis.

Police advise consumers to look for:

  • THC or cannabis labeling, including terms such as “THC,” “Delta-9 THC,” “cannabis,” “marijuana,” or “infused.”
  • Potency information showing the amount of THC per serving or package.
  • Cannabis warning symbols or statements such as “21+,” “For Adult Use Only,” or a cannabis leaf.
  • Child safety warnings, including “Keep out of reach of children,” and child-resistant packaging.
  • Packaging that imitates the colours, logos, or appearance of popular snack brands.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force advises anyone who discovers a suspicious product not to allow children to handle or consume it. Instead, the item should be stored securely in a locked location and police should be contacted immediately.

If a child is believed to have consumed a marijuana-infused product, parents or guardians should seek immediate medical attention and contact Police Emergency Services by calling 911 or 919, or notify the nearest police station without delay.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture