Police urge parents to watch for marijuana-infused edibles disguised as everyday snacks and candy

NASSAU,BAHAMAS: The Royal Bahamas Police Force is urging parents and legal guardians to remain vigilant as marijuana-infused edible products disguised as popular snacks and candies continue to pose a serious risk to children.

Police say these products are often packaged to closely resemble well-known candies, cookies, cereals, chips, and other treats, making it easy for children to mistake them for ordinary food.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to carefully inspect food packaging and remain alert for warning signs that may indicate a product contains cannabis.

Police advise consumers to look for:

THC or cannabis labeling, including terms such as “THC,” “Delta-9 THC,” “cannabis,” “marijuana,” or “infused.”

Potency information showing the amount of THC per serving or package.

Cannabis warning symbols or statements such as “21+,” “For Adult Use Only,” or a cannabis leaf.

Child safety warnings, including “Keep out of reach of children,” and child-resistant packaging.

Packaging that imitates the colours, logos, or appearance of popular snack brands.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force advises anyone who discovers a suspicious product not to allow children to handle or consume it. Instead, the item should be stored securely in a locked location and police should be contacted immediately.

If a child is believed to have consumed a marijuana-infused product, parents or guardians should seek immediate medical attention and contact Police Emergency Services by calling 911 or 919, or notify the nearest police station without delay.