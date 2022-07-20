Police uncover $200k marijuana field in western New Providence

LocalJuly 20, 2022July 20, 2022 at 7:58 am Ava Turnquest
More than 245 plants confiscated

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police found a marijuana field worth an estimated $200,000 in western New Providence yesterday afternoon.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said the discovery was the result of an intelligence-led mission by officers attached to “Operation CEASEFIRE” around 2:30 pm in a bushy area off Douglas Road, Gambier Village.

Skippings said more than 245 plants were confiscated, ranging from seedlings to 9ft in height.

No arrests were made in connection with this incident.

Meanwhile, in a separate matter, CEASEFIRE officers arrested three men who were found in possession of a handgun, ammunition, and a quantity of suspected Marijuana on Monday.

Skippings said the men were arrested around 12.20pm when officers searched an abandoned building on Flemming and West Streets.

Police investigations into both matters are ongoing, she said.

