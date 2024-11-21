Police tweak Marco’s Alert System protocol following tragic death of Adriel Moxey

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Tweaks have been made to the Marco’s Alert system to ensure that authorities will move to issue alerts the minute a child is reported missing, as opposed to the previous protocol which required authorities to wait up to 72 hours before alerting the public via the mobile text platform, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Zhivargo Dames.

The adjustment comes on the heels of the disappearance and subsequent death of 12-year-old Adriel Moxey. The alert on her disappearance was sent more than 24 hours after she was initially reported missing and just hours before she was found lifeless in bushes off Faith Avenue South on Wednesday evening.

In an exclusive live interview with Eyewitness News on Wednesday evening, Dames, who is responsible for technology within the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), maintained that the system worked as it was intended to in Moxey’s case, however, he revealed that protocol has been shifted based on instruction handed down yesterday by Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander.