NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Administrator for the Bahamas Crisis Center Cleopatra Christie has admonished police to be more sensitive to the plight of women suffering from domestic abuse.

Her comments came at a forum hosted at the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) headquarters on Monday afternoon.

The informational forum, led by the RBPF Domestic Violence Task Force Unit, sought to make attendees more aware of incidents of domestic violence and how to deal with them properly.