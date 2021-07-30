Police to step up enforcement of coronavirus restrictions over holiday weekend

Over 60 percent vaccination of RBPF vaccinated

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said yesterday that authorities will increase their presence across the island over the Emancipation holiday weekend.

“I just signed the operation order for the holiday this morning,” Rolle told the media.

“We’ll be continuing our efforts and stepping it up as usual on these holidays.

“And I’ll still ask persons to abide by these provisions.

“Those bars are prohibited and if we find them, we will be taking action.”

As of Monday, spas were prohibited from operating; indoor dining was confined to vaccinated individuals; weddings and funerals were capped at a maximum of 30 attendees, excluding officiants and workers; and church services were limited to one hour and 33 percent capacity of facilities.

But several prominent church leaders indicated their services would not be confined to one-hour in accordance with the amended emergency orders,

Asked whether officers will police churches, the commissioner said he does not intend to focus on one group, but encouraged adherence to the orders.

“I am not going to go into that discussion with the church and the pastors,” he said.

“I said already what we are going to do. Let’s leave that at that.”

During a national address on Wednesday night, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis urged the public to exercise self-responsibility and to limit social contacts, and follow all health protocols.

He also said vaccination would save lives, and ultimately get the nation out of the pandemic.

Yesterday, the commissioner said around 60 percent of officers had become vaccinated, and the majority of officers on the Family Islands had taken the jab.