Police shoot teens and young man in shootout, high-speed chase

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 19-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys were treated and discharged after a high-speed chase and shootout with police early yesterday morning.
According to reports, police officers attached to “Operation Ceasefire” were on routine patrol in the area of University Commons when they attempted to stop a dark-colored Chevy Cruze shortly after 1am.
The vehicle was reportedly occupied by four men.
“It is reported the suspects, pulled over; however, as the police exited their vehicle the driver sped off which resulted in the police pursuing the vehicle,” read the police report.
“It is further reported that during the pursuit, one of the occupants produced a handgun and fired gunshots at the police which resulted in the police discharging their service weapons.”
The report continued: “The pursuit reportedly ended in the area of Celery Drive and Baillou Hill Road, where one suspect was able to make good his escape.
“Officers recovered from the vehicle a handgun and a large quantity of ammunition and are actively searching for the fourth suspect in this incident. Investigations continue.”