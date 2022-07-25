Police shoot teens and young man in shootout, high-speed chase

LocalJuly 25, 2022July 25, 2022 at 3:53 am Ava Turnquest
Police shoot teens and young man in shootout, high-speed chase
[FILE PHOTO]

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 19-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys were treated and discharged after a high-speed chase and shootout with police early yesterday morning.

According to reports, police officers attached to “Operation Ceasefire” were on routine patrol in the area of University Commons when they attempted to stop a dark-colored Chevy Cruze shortly after 1am.

The vehicle was reportedly occupied by four men.

“It is reported the suspects, pulled over; however, as the police exited their vehicle the driver sped off which resulted in the police pursuing the vehicle,” read the police report.

“It is further reported that during the pursuit, one of the occupants produced a handgun and fired gunshots at the police which resulted in the police discharging their service weapons.”

The report continued: “The pursuit reportedly ended in the area of Celery Drive and Baillou Hill Road, where one suspect was able to make good his escape.

“Officers recovered from the vehicle a handgun and a large quantity of ammunition and are actively searching for the fourth suspect in this incident. Investigations continue.”

Tags

, , , , , ,

About Ava Turnquest

Ava Turnquest is the head of the Digital Department at Eyewitness News. Her most notable beat coverage spans but is not limited to politics, immigration and human rights, with a focus especially on minority groups. In 2018, she was nominated by the Bahamas Press Club for “The Eric Wilmott Award for Investigative Journalism”. Ava is deeply motivated by her passion about the role of fourth estate, and uses her pen to inform, educate and sensitize the public.

Leave a Reply

*