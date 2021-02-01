Police shoot and kill man who sought to evade checkpoint at the racing tracks

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police shot and killed a man who sought to evade police by accelerating his vehicle toward officers manning a checkpoint in an area referred to as the tracks.

According to police, officers responding to reports of a “disturbance” at the Bahamas Hot Rod Association, otherwise known as the tracks, which is located along Corridor Seven between Bethel Avenue and Yellow Elder Way, met a large gathering.

The popular site facilitates drag and cycle racing, as well as other events.

The officers established a checkpoint at the entrance of the venue and checked the vehicles and patrons as they exited, police said.

The driver of a small black vehicle, however, sought to evade the officers at the checkpoint and accelerated in the direction of the officers, refusing to stop when beckoned to do so.

“As the driver continued acceleration, the officers, being in fear for their lives, drew their service weapons and engaged the occupant of the vehicle,” police said.

“The driver continued west, along Corridor Seven, and later crashed into a northern wall.”

Emergency medical services transported the man to hospital but he died of his injuries.

Police said a search of the vehicle was performed and a weapon was recovered.

Authorities said investigation into the matter was ongoing.