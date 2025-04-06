Watch ILTV Live
Police seized two high-powered weapons & illegal drugs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — During a joint law enforcement operation on Saturday, 5th April 2025, officers confiscated two high-powered weapons, ammunition, and a quantity of suspected Marijuana off Shirley Street.

Initial reports indicate that shortly after 1:30 p.m., the team acted on information and conducted a search in an area off Balls Alley. The operation resulted in the confiscation of two (2) loaded high-powered weapons, a quantity of ammunition, and a quantity of suspected Marijuana. No arrests were made. The weight of the suspected Marijuana is 6.8 pounds with an estimated street value of $6,800.00.

This collaborative effort involved police and defense force officers attached to Operation Black Scorpion, along with officers from the police K-9 Section.

