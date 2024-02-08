Police seize weapons, ammunition, and ecstasy in separate incidents on New Providence and Grand Bahama.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police confiscated a number of weapons, ammunition, suspected marijuana, cocaine and ecstasy during three separate incidents between New Providence and Grand Bahama on February 7, 2024.

In the first incident, which occurred in New Providence around 5:40 p.m., officers, acting on information, executed a search warrant on a home situated in the area of Carmichael Road.

During that search police say they discovered a high-powered weapon along with an assortment of ammunition; authorities arrested a 44-year-old male, the sole occupant of that home.

The Anti-Gang & Firearm Task Force will continue investigations into this matter.

In the second incident, around 6:20 p.m., officers, acting on information, executed a search warrant on a home in the Dignity Gardens community which reportedly led to the confiscation of a quantity of suspected marijuana, cocaine, and ecstasy pills.

Officers took the sole occupant, a 29-year-old male, into custody.

The estimated weight and street value of the suspected dangerous drugs are currently unknown at this time.

The Drug Enforcement Unit will continue investigations into this matter.

Over in the Northern Bahamas, police from the Drug Enforcement Unit in Grand Bahama confiscated two (2) loaded firearms shortly before 11:00 p.m.

Initial reports indicate that during routine mobile patrols, in the vicinity of Tivoli Gardens, the officers observed a group of males.

Authorities say once the men noticed police in the area, they fled the scene.

Police then conducted a search of that area and discovered the two weapons, authorities revealed.

Investigations are ongoing into this matter.