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Police seize two illegal firearms and ammunition during separate operations across New Providence

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Officers assigned to Operation Black Scorpion seized two illegal firearms and a quantity of ammunition during separate incidents on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. In the first operation, conducted shortly before 2 p.m., officers acting on information searched an abandoned building off Bacardi Road and discovered a firearm concealed inside a water dispenser within a black pouch, along with ammunition recovered from a drawer of a brown wooden desk. Later that evening, around 9:45 p.m., officers on routine mobile patrols in the St. James Road area observed three males who fled eastward into nearby bushes upon seeing police. A subsequent search of the area resulted in the recovery of another firearm and ammunition. No arrests have been made in connection with either seizure. Police said the recovered weapons and ammunition will be processed for evidentiary purposes as investigations continue. Operation Black Scorpion is a joint law enforcement initiative involving officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

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