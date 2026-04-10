Police seize two firearms; two men arrested in separate incidents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Officers attached to Operation Black Scorpion have seized illegal firearms and made arrests in two separate incidents.

In the first, shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, police conducted a stop-and-search along Soldier Road near Mall Road, where a 24-year-old man was found in possession of a firearm with ammunition and a quantity of suspected marijuana.

In a second incident shortly before 2:00 a.m. Friday, officers acting on information searched a man in the area of Miami Street and Balfour Avenue, discovering another firearm with ammunition. A 21-year-old suspect was arrested.

Investigations into both matters are ongoing.