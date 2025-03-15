Police seize two firearms-two individuals arrested

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- On Saturday, 15th March 2025, police confiscated two firearms and arrested two men in two separate incidents.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m., police were alerted by ShotSpotter Technology to gunfire on Alexandria Avenue, Nassau Village. Officers from the Traffic Division responded and observed a male running. After a brief pursuit that ended on Willis Street, officers searched the male and confiscated a loaded firearm. The 32-year-old male was taken into custody and is assisting with the investigation.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., ShotSpotter Technology detected gunshots in the area of Rosedale Street. Officers from the Mobile Division responded and encountered a male acting suspiciously. After conducting a search, officers discovered a loaded firearm. The 33-year-old male was arrested and is also assisting with the investigation.

Investigations are ongoing into both matters.