Police seize suspected Hydroponic marijuana valued at more than $8,000

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- On Wednesday, 3rd June 2026, officers assigned to the Drug Enforcement Unit, assisted by officers from the Anti-Gang & Firearms Investigation Task Force, seized a quantity of suspected hydroponic marijuana on Grand Bahama.

According to the initial report, shortly before 11:00 a.m., officers acting on intelligence conducted a search in a bushy area situated at the rear of Allenbrook Lane where they discovered a white bucket containing clear vacuum packages of suspected hydroponic marijuana. The exhibits were confiscated and transported to the Drug Enforcement Unit for further investigation.

The weight of the drugs is 4.1 lbs with an estimated street value of $8,200.