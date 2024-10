NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Officers from Operation Ceasefire, comprising of the police and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, seized 15.3 pounds of suspected marijuana worth an estimated $15,300.00 on Tuesday October 22, 2024.

Initial reports indicate that around 7:45 p.m., officers, acting on information, searched an abandoned property in the area of Baillou Hill Road south, where they discovered and seized the drugs.

This discovery resulted in no arrests.

Investigations continue.