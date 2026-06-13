Police seize nearly $20,000 worth of suspected marijuana on Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Drug Enforcement Unit officers seized a significant quantity of suspected marijuana on Friday, June 12, 2026, following an intelligence-led operation in Grand Bahama.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 1:00 p.m., officers proceeded along a dirt road off Wild Cat Alley to investigate information received. While conducting checks in the area, officers searched a derelict tan Chevrolet vehicle concealed in nearby bushes and discovered a blue Igloo cooler containing multiple packages of suspected marijuana.

The suspected drugs, weighing approximately 19.5 pounds with an estimated street value of $19,500, were seized and taken into police custody for further investigation.