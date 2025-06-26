Police seize illegal firearm in Yellow Elder Gardens; two arrested

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police arrested two individuals early Thursday morning following the discovery of an illegal firearm and ammunition during a search of a residence on Major Road in Yellow Elder Gardens.

According to police reports, shortly before 1:00 a.m. on June 26, officers from the Anti-Gang and Firearm Investigation Task Force, with assistance from the K-9 Unit, executed a search warrant at the residence based on intelligence received.

During the search, officers reportedly uncovered an unlicensed firearm and a quantity of ammunition in a bedroom on the western side of the home.

A 29-year-old man and woman were taken into custody and are assisting police with their investigation.