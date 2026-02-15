Police seize illegal firearm; four men in custody

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Grand Bahama have launched an investigation after an illegal firearm was discovered during a traffic stop on Queen’s Highway in Freeport early Sunday morning, resulting in the arrest of four men.

According to initial reports, shortly after 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, 15 February 2026, officers from the Rapid Response Unit, acting on information received, conducted a traffic stop on a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu traveling along Queen’s Highway. The vehicle was occupied by four male individuals.

During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered a firearm containing ammunition concealed beneath the front passenger seat. The four occupants, ages 19, 19, 21, and 30, were taken into custody, cautioned, and are assisting police with the ongoing investigation.

Investigations into this matter continue.