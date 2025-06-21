Watch ILTV Live
Police seize firearms in two separate incidents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police confiscated two illegal firearms and arrested five people in separate incidents early Saturday morning, June 21.

In the first incident, officers from the Mobile Division stopped a vehicle on Kemp Road and Mount Pleasant Avenue shortly after midnight. A search of the vehicle uncovered a firearm with ammunition. Three male occupants, ages 42, 39, and 22, were arrested.

In the second incident, around 2:00 a.m., officers conducted another stop-and-search on Kemp Road near Strachan’s Alley. A firearm with ammunition was again discovered, leading to the arrest of a 37-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman.

Police say investigations are ongoing.

