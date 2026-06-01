Police seize firearm, arrest two during patrol

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Two men were arrested and a firearm with ammunition seized after officers assigned to Operation Black Scorpion conducted a routine patrol in the Malcolm Road and Mutton Fish Drive area late Sunday night.

Police said officers observed three men acting suspiciously near a burgundy Nissan Cube shortly after 11 p.m. While no illegal items were found during a search of the men, officers allegedly discovered a firearm containing ammunition during a subsequent search of the vehicle. One suspect fled the scene and remains at large, while the remaining two men, ages 30 and 31, were taken into custody. Investigations are ongoing.