Police seize firearm, arrest man and woman after alleged threat with weapon on Prince Charles Drive

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have confiscated a firearm and arrested two suspects following an alleged incident involving possession of a weapon with intent to cause fear outside a business establishment on Prince Charles Drive Friday evening.

According to initial reports, shortly after 7:00 p.m. on 15th May 2026, the complainant told police he had parked his gold Kia Soul behind a white Nissan Cube when a man and woman exited the Nissan armed with a firearm. The suspects allegedly pointed the weapon at him and ordered him to move his vehicle before re-entering the Nissan Cube, bearing licence plate AD7606, and driving east along Prince Charles Drive.

Officers attached to the Mobile Division responded quickly and intercepted the suspect vehicle on Beech Tree Avenue. During a search conducted