Police seize firearm, adult male arrested

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Officers from Operation Blitz seized a firearm and arrested a 26-year-old man at a residence off Kemp Road on Sunday November 18, 2024, according to police.

Operation Blitz is a collaborative effort involving officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force,

the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, and The Bahamas Immigration Department.

Preliminary reports indicate that officers executed a search warrant at a home on Sutton Street after 8:00 p.m. During the search, a firearm containing ammunition was discovered, leading to the arrest of the sole occupant.

Investigations into this matter are ongoing.