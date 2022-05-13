Police seize cars tied to former WSC chairman, MP Adrian Gibson

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police in Long Island seized several cars yesterday that have alleged ties to Long Island MP Adrian Gibson as part of an investigation, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to Eyewitness News.

Gibson, the former chairman of the Water & Sewerage Corporation (WSC), could not be reached for comment up to press time.

Meanwhile, police are conducting an investigation into matters related to WSC.

Several people, including WSC General Manager Elwood Donaldson, have been interviewed at the Central Detective Unit in recent weeks in connection with that investigation.

The parameters of the investigation, nonetheless, have not been publicized.