NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A joint operation by the Drug Enforcement Unit and the Canine Support Unit resulted in the seizure of approximately 37 pounds and 4 ounces of suspected marijuana, with an estimated street value of $74,800, on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., acting on intelligence, officers searched a vacant property on Wulff Road. A police canine assisted in locating the large quantity of drugs. No arrests were made in connection with the matter, and investigations are ongoing.