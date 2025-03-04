Police seek suspects in separate car theft incidents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police seek the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the two armed robberies that occurred overnight.

The first incident occurred on Monday, March 3rd, 2025, shortly after 10:00 p.m. in the vicinity of Bacardi and Carmichael Roads.

According to preliminary reports, as the victim was approaching Carmichael Road, travelling north on Bacardi Road, a male wearing dark clothing ran in front of his vehicle. The culprit produced a firearm and demanded that he exit the vehicle. After which, the culprit fled in the vehicle, a black four-door Infiniti registration number (AA1242) heading east on Carmichael Road, according to police.

The second incident occurred on Tuesday March 4, 2025, shortly after midnight on Sumner Street, off Soldier Road.

Initial reports indicate that the victim was outside sitting in his vehicle at a residence; when he was confronted by an armed male wearing a dark hoody who demanded that he exit the vehicle. He complied, and the culprit fled the area in his purple Nissan Cube registration number (SN7385) in an unknown direction.

Investigations continue.