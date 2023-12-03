Police seek suspect responsible for alleged sexual assault

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are aggressively searching for a male who allegedly sexually assaulted a 26-year-old female on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 8:00 p.m. the victim was walking east on Carmichael Road, in the area of Faith Avenue, when she accepted a ride from the driver of a black truck.

The driver reportedly drove the victim to a bushy area in western New Providence off Windsor Field Road, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her before the victim made good her escape.

Police are investigating and are appealing to members of the public who may have any information that can assist police, in locating and identifying the driver to contact police @ 911/919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9975/6 or CRIMESTOPPERS @328-TIPS.