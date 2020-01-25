Police seek relatives of elderly woman found with no memory

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police have issued an appeal for assistance after an elderly woman was found walking in the East Street South area on Friday evening.

According to Superintendent Shanta Knowles, the woman identified herself as Dorothy Christianna Moresse and is in protective custody at the East Street South Police Station.

“She was found walking on Soldier Road in the vicinity of South Land Church of God this evening,” Knowles said.

“She doesn’t know where she live or whom she lives with. Anyone knowing this lady or her family is asked to contact the East Street South Police Station at 392-4333.”