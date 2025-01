NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police seek the public’s assistance in locating the following vehicle that was reported stolen on Sunday January 5, 2025:

1. A burgundy 2013 Nissan Juke L/P #AQ4138 – stolen from West Bay Street.

If you have any information about this theft or spot this vehicle, please contact 911, 919, the nearest police station or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Furthermore, anonymous tips are encouraged and can be submitted to CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).