February 17, 2024 at 12:25 pm Theo Sealy
Police seek public aid in Identifying family of homeless man attacked by teen boys

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are requesting public assistance in locating family members of the homeless male who was observed being assaulted by a group of teenagers on social media.

Presently, two (2) juvenile males are in custody, and police are aggressively in search of the remaining teens, along with their parents and/or guardians.

Additionally, the Criminal Investigations Department is actively investigating the matter in collaboration with the Department of Social Services.

Police wish to remind parents/guardians that they are responsible for the actions of their children, and when they breach the law, parents will be held accountable, as well as their children.

Investigations into this matter are ongoing.

