Police seek help in locating driver responsible for hit and run

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are requesting assistance from the public in identifying the driver involved in the fatal accident that resulted in the death of a 55-year-old male pedestrian, identified as Doyle Russell, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

Following initial investigations, traffic officers have established that Russell, who seemed to be lying in the eastbound lane on Madeira Street was struck by a red vehicle believed to be a Ford Mustang traveling east along the same corridor, with the driver failing to remain stationary.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have knowledge of this fatal hit and run accident to contact the Traffic Division at 397-8050, 393-7713, or visit the nearest police station.