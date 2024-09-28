Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Police seek help in locating driver responsible for hit and run

0
SHARES
48
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are requesting assistance from the public in identifying the driver involved in the fatal accident that resulted in the death of a 55-year-old male pedestrian, identified as Doyle Russell, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

Following initial investigations, traffic officers have established that Russell, who seemed to be lying in the eastbound lane on Madeira Street was struck by a red vehicle believed to be a Ford Mustang traveling east along the same corridor, with the driver failing to remain stationary.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have knowledge of this fatal hit and run accident to contact the Traffic Division at 397-8050, 393-7713, or visit the nearest police station.

Polls

How do you view Prime Minister Davis' efforts to draw global attention to the issue of climate change?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

How do you view Prime Minister Davis' efforts to draw global attention to the issue of climate change?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture