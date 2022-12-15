Police searching for missing woman and man in separate incidents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are searching for a 49-year-old Acklins woman and a 63-year-old Boston man who went missing this week in separate incidents.

The woman, Berthmae Williams, was last seen collecting cascarilla bark in bushes near her home in the settlement of Delectable Bay, Acklins.

According to police, Williams was reported missing by her family sometime around 6.15pm on Monday.

Police have reportedly made checks of the surrounding area and her residence with negative results.

In the second incident, 63-year-old Bisher Hasheem is believed to be missing at sea.