Police searching for missing woman and man in separate incidents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are searching for a 49-year-old Acklins woman and a 63-year-old Boston man who went missing this week in separate incidents.
The woman, Berthmae Williams, was last seen collecting cascarilla bark in bushes near her home in the settlement of Delectable Bay, Acklins.
According to police, Williams was reported missing by her family sometime around 6.15pm on Monday.
Police have reportedly made checks of the surrounding area and her residence with negative results.
In the second incident, 63-year-old Bisher Hasheem is believed to be missing at sea.
According to police, Hasheem went out to sea with another man on a fishing vessel in the area of Elizabeth Harbour, Exuma shortly after 11am on Tuesday.
Hasheem reportedly left the mother vessel on a small dinghy in the area of Conch Cut to fish.
Police said the captain of the vessel became concerned and reported the incident to authorities when the man from Boston, Massachusetts did return by 5.30pm.
“Officers attached to Marine Unit responded and made checks of Elizabeth Harbour and the surrounding Cays; however, the man still was not found,” the report read.
“Police reported due to weather conditions, the search was halted; however, investigations are still ongoing.”
The statement added: “If you have any information that can lead to the whereabouts of both missing persons, please contact the police at 919/911 or the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3.”