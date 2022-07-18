Police searching for four men over weekend armed robberies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are searching for four men believed to be responsible for two separate armed robberies.

In the first incident, police are searching for two men who reportedly robbed a man and woman of their iPhones and jewelry and then fled the area in a white Nissan Cube.

The incident reportedly took place outside a residence on Bellot Road shortly before 11pm on Saturday.

Preliminary reports indicate that the couple, on arrival at their residence, was approached and subsequently robbed by two masked men who were both armed with handguns.

The items have an estimated value of $4,500.00.

In the second incident, police are searching for two men who robbed a woman of her 2012 charcoal-colored Mitsubishi RVR jeep with license plate AM8128.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 1am in East Park Estates yesterday.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim on arrival at her home was approached and subsequently robbed of her vehicle by two masked men, both of whom were armed with handguns. The culprits reportedly fled the area in the stolen Mitsubishi RVR jeep accompanied by the occupants of a burgundy Nissan Cube.

“Police are investigating and appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist police in apprehending the suspects in these two incidents to contact police,” a statement read.

“Additionally, police are urging members of the public to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings, especially on their arrival home. Residents are encouraged to keep the outside of their homes well lighted and to trim all trees that may obscure their view on arrival home.”