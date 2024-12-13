Police search for trio connected to home invasion

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An investigation is underway into a home invasion that took place on Friday December 13, 2024, in Western New Providence involving three suspects.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred shortly before 4:00 a.m, police said.

The victim was awakened by loud noises inside his residence and discovered three (3) unknown gunmen inside his home, police said.

The suspects restrained the victim and stole cash, coins and the keys to his silver 2015 Audi Q5, investigators revealed.

Authorities said the thieves left scene in the stolen car in an unknown direction.

Investigation continues.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that could aid this investigation, please contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991 and CRIME STOPPERS at 328- TIPS (8477).