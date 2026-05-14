Police search for suspects in Dundas Town armed robbery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Abaco are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in Dundas Town during the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

According to reports, shortly before 2:45 a.m., a man told police he was exiting his vehicle at his residence when he was approached and assaulted by two men, one reportedly armed with a firearm.

The suspects allegedly beat the victim before robbing him of $945 cash, a gold ring valued at $300 and a black Samsung cellphone. One suspect was described as wearing a grey hoodie, while the other was reportedly dressed in black jeans.

The suspects fled the area in an unknown direction. The complainant was advised to seek medical attention. Investigations continue.