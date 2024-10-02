Watch ILTV Live
Police search for lone gunman who robbed a business establishment

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that occurred at a business establishment in the Florida Court area on Tuesday October 1, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 2:00 a.m., the proprietor, while at the establishment, was approached by an unknown male who was armed with a firearm and subsequently robbed of an undisclosed sum of cash.

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is urged to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

