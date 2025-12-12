Police search for escapee

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have launched a search for a man who escaped lawful custody on Friday, 12th December 2025.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 2 am., Ramon Duncombe, 28, of Kings Court, Yellow Elder, escaped from the hospital while being monitored by police after breaking from a handcuff restraint. Efforts were made to subdue him, but he was able to evade police and security personnel. At the time of the escape, Duncombe was in custody for stealing.

He is described as 5’11”, of light brown complexion, and was last seen shirtless and wearing long blue jeans, fleeing in the area of the Queen’s Staircase, Fort Fincastle.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information on his whereabouts to contact 911, 919, your nearest police station or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991.

Anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).