Police search for duo responsible for armed robbery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are searching for two (2) male suspects in connection with an armed robbery that occurred

shortly before 10:00 p.m., on Tuesday September 18, 2024, off Baillou Hill Road.

According to preliminary reports, the victim was walking on Faith United Way when the occupants of a silver Japanese vehicle approached, and two (2) unknown males exited, one armed with a sharp

object, robbing the victim of his personal belongings.

The suspects returned to the vehicle and fled the scene, traveling west towards Baillou Hill Road.

If you have any information regarding this armed robbery, please contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS 328-TIPS (8477).