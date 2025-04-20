Watch ILTV Live
Police search for armed burglars

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating an alleged burglary that occurred at a residence in the Imperial Park area on Sunday, April 20, 2025, before 4:00 a.m.

Preliminary reports indicate that the occupants of a home on Windward Road were awakened by two unknown males armed with firearms. The suspects allegedly stole personal belongings from the residents before fleeing the scene through a northern window. Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips are also welcome through Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).

Latest News

EyeWitness News

