Police say fatal shooting of 56-year-old grandmother linked to ongoing feud

The two-year-old remains hospitalized after the incident that took place at Lily of the Valley Corner on Thursday. Preliminary reports suggest that the toddler, accompanied by three women in a silver Honda Fit, was traveling west along Lily of the Valley Corner around 11 am when a man known to the women emerged from a nearby building and opened fire on the vehicle. This resulted in both the toddler and his grandmother sustaining gunshot wounds. Both victims were swiftly transported to the hospital, where the grandmother succumbed to her injuries.

It has been disclosed that the vehicle involved in the incident is registered to the toddler’s brother, who reportedly has an ongoing conflict with the 27-year-old suspect who is also a resident of Lily of the Valley Corner. Police also state that the suspect and the mother of the toddler were reportedly involved in a physical altercation a few weeks prior, leading to the mother being assaulted. However, this incident was not reported to the police at the time.

Police are actively conducting investigations and reiterate their appeal to the public, urging individuals to seek alternative means to resolve conflicts.

This recent incident brings the country’s murder count to 10 for the year.