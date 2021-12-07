Police reservist and two others shot minutes apart on Sunday

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man and two women, one of whom is a police reservist, were shot in separate incidents on Sunday, though just minutes apart.

According to reports, officers called to a shooting on Polhemus Street, off Nassau Street, around 9am were informed that a man had shot another man in the face and fled on foot.

The victim was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.

He was originally listed in serious condition but has since stabilized, according to police.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Twenty minutes after the first shooting, police were informed that two women had been shot on Peter Street, off Baillou Hill Road — less than a five-minute drive from the scene of the earlier shooting.

Officers who responded found the women, one of whom had been shot in the stomach and the other in the upper right thigh.

Police said both women were in stable condition in the hospital.

While police did not confirm the identity of the women, Eyewitness News understands one of the women is a reservist officer.

When contacted, Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters said he was unable to confirm if the shootings were connected.

He advised that one woman was able to leave the hospital, while the reservist remains in stable condition.