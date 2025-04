NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The police reserves officer accused of allegedly assaulting a 10-year-old student at E.P Roberts back in January is currently before the tribunal courts of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Deputy Commissioner of the RBPF, Kirkwood Andrews explained that following the investigation done by the Complaints and Corruptions unit, the findings were put before the tribunal.

When reporters pressed Andrews on a timeline of a verdict from tribunal courts, he simply responded “Very soon”.