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Police recover suspected hydroponic marijuana valued at $20k along Western New Providence shoreline

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Police confiscated approximately 10 pounds of suspected hydroponic marijuana with an estimated street value of $20,000 after acting on information received on Tuesday, 7th July 2026.

The preliminary report indicates that sometime around 4:30 p.m., officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit, along with officers from the Central Division, conducted a check of the shoreline in western New Providence, where they discovered a large package containing a quantity of suspected hydroponic marijuana.

No arrests were made in connection with this incident.

The suspected hydroponic marijuana weighed 10 pounds and has an estimated street value of $20,000.

The investigation continues.

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