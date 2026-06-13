Police recover stolen Nissan Cube, investigate separate vehicle theft in New Providence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Police have recovered a stolen vehicle and are investigating the theft of another following incidents reported on Friday, June 12, 2026.

According to police, a grey 2013 Nissan Cube bearing licence plate AZ2513 was recovered on Palm Breeze Drive, off Carmichael Road. The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier that day from an area off West Bay Street.

Meanwhile, a black 2013 Nissan Juke bearing licence plate AV0288 was reported stolen from Sea Breeze Lane on the same date.

Investigations into both matters continue.