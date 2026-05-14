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Police recover illegal firearm and suspected marijuana in Tarpum Bay

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Eleuthera confiscated an illegal firearm and a quantity of suspected marijuana in Tarpum Bay on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area. Acting on information received, police executed a search warrant at a residence occupied by a lone woman; however, no illegal items were discovered inside the home.

Officers later searched a track road north of the property where they discovered two buried jars. One reportedly contained suspected marijuana, while the other contained a firearm without a magazine or ammunition.

The items were confiscated and processed as investigations continue.

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