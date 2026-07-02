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Police recover high-powered firearm and ammunition after suspect flees officers during patrol off Shirley Street

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WEAPON AND AMMO SEIZURE: Police have seized a high-powered firearm and ammunition after a suspicious man fled from officers conducting routine patrols off Shirley Street on Wednesday night.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 1st July, 2026, officers assigned to Central Division were on routine mobile patrol in the area of Lyon Road, off Shirley Street, when they observed a man dressed in dark clothing acting suspiciously in a yard.

Upon seeing the police, the suspect fled east and managed to escape.

Officers searched the area where he was last seen and discovered a duffle bag concealed in nearby bushes. Inside the bag was a high-powered weapon wrapped in a black garbage bag along with ammunition.

The firearm and ammunition were confiscated and processed for evidentiary purposes.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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