Police recover gun, ammunition near Ida Street residence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police recovered a firearm and ammunition during an operation on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., officers attached to Operation Black Scorpion, assisted by the Canine Support Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence on Ida Street. No illegal items were found inside the home.

However, officers later searched a nearby track road and discovered a blue bag containing a firearm and a magazine with ammunition.

No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.

Operation Black Scorpion is a joint initiative involving the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.