Police recover five illegal guns and suspected marijuana

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Five men have been arrested after police recovered five illegal firearms and one pound of marijuana in separate incidents over the weekend.

The first weapon was recovered from a bushy area on Strachan’s Alley, off Kemp Road shortly after 7pm on Friday.

According to Inspector Leonardo Burrows, Mobile Division officers recovered a .9mm Pistol with three rounds of ammunition.

Police found the second weapon some two hours later in the area of Flemming Street off Blue Hill Road.

Burrows said Mobile Division officers observed a man who acted suspicious, and ran after he spotted the cops.

“Officers pursued the male who was able to evade them,” he said.

“The officers searched the area and recovered a .9mm Pistol with five rounds of ammunition, along with 16 packages of marijuana.”

Burrows said no one was arrested in both incidents on Friday.

Police recovered a .9mm Pistol with eight rounds of ammunition after they searched a man at Maxwell Lane off Farrington Road shortly after 3am.

The man was arrested, Burrows said.

Shortly after 4pm, Special Duty officers recovered a .40 Pistol with one round of ammunition, along with a package containing a pound of marijuana.

The marijuana was valued at $1,000, according to Burrows, who said the officers searched a bushy area, near a park on Ameryllis Avenue, Garden Hills.

Burrows said Special Duty officers recovered a Glock 19 Pistol with 11 rounds of ammunition after they searched a vehicle shortly before 9pm.

The vehicle was stopped with four male occupants on Mildred Avenue off Carmichael Road.

The four men were arrested, Burrows said.

Investigations are ongoing.