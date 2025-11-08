Police reclassify stabbing as homicide after man, 21, dies in hospital

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have reclassified a stabbing incident in Yellow Elder Gardens as a homicide after the 21-year-old man died in hospital on Friday, November 7, 2025 — more than a week after the attack.

According to police, the incident occurred around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 30, 2025, when several males were gathered at a location in Yellow Elder Gardens and the victim was stabbed with a sharp object.

He was assisted to a nearby police station and later transported to hospital for treatment but ultimately succumbed to his injuries while receiving care. Police say investigations into the matter are ongoing.