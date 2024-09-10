Police question two men in connection with armed robbery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are questioning two (2) males in connection with an armed robbery incident that occurred on Monday September 9, 2024.

According to initial reports, an unknown male approached a female who was reportedly walking on West Bay Street with friends around 1:30 p.m. Authorities said the male reportedly brandished a firearm, robbing her of her handbag.

It is reported that her friends intervened and attempted to disarm the suspect, but he successfully fled with the bag, heading east on West Bay Street in a nearby black Japanese vehicle, authorities said.

Shortly thereafter, responding officers, acting on information, located a vehicle fitting the description, resulting in the arrest of two (2) males, aged 23 and 21.

Police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing.