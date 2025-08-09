Police question man after Abaco stabbing incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police on Abaco are questioning a man in connection with a stabbing incident that occurredon Friday, 8th August 2025, which left a man seriously injured.

According to initial reports, the victim was at an establishment on Front Street when he was allegedly stabbed with a sharp object. He attended a local clinic for medical treatment and is scheduled to be airlifted to New Providence or Grand Bahama for further care.

Acting on information, officers later arrested a 31-year-old man, who is assisting police with their

investigation. If you have any information about these incidents, please contact 911, 919, or the nearest police

station in Abaco. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CRIME STOPPERS @ 300-8477.