Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Police question man after Abaco stabbing incident

0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police on Abaco are questioning a man in connection with a stabbing incident that occurredon Friday, 8th August 2025, which left a man seriously injured.
According to initial reports, the victim was at an establishment on Front Street when he was allegedly stabbed with a sharp object. He attended a local clinic for medical treatment and is scheduled to be airlifted to New Providence or Grand Bahama for further care.

Acting on information, officers later arrested a 31-year-old man, who is assisting police with their
investigation. If you have any information about these incidents, please contact 911, 919, or the nearest police
station in Abaco. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CRIME STOPPERS @ 300-8477.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture